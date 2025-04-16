Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King and Queen are visiting the region on Thursday (April 17) and will be attending the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will present the Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.

King Charles III and the Queen consort Camilla are visiting the region. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the white purse will be a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins.

This year the Red Purse contains a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother, and a 50p coin which features stories of WWII.

The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of recipients’ outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

One of those recipients will be Sunderland nun, Sister Josepha, of St Anthony’s Convent of Mercy in Thornhill.

Four Wearside children, the Almonry children, will accompany King Charles during the distribution of the Maundy Money.

The King and Queen will have the opportunity to visit the Deanery to meet members of the community involved in the service and to see a special exhibition of the Cathedral’s Magna Cartas, which are on display for the first time in eight years.

Spectators will be able to gather on Palace Green and in the Market Place to get the best views of the duo as their motorcade passes, but significant restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of the expected crowds.

Access to Palace Green will be limited overnight while safety measures, including pedestrian barriers, are put in place, with Windy Gap and Dun Cow Lane closed to all pedestrians.

Don’t worry if you can’t be there in person as we will be there to bring you the best photographs, video and reports of King Charles visit to the North East.