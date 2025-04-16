Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland nun, who helped lift the city’s spirits in lockdown, will be among those honoured when The King and Queen make a royal visit to the region this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sister Josepha, centre, and the Sisters of Mercy performing in lockdown | North News

A Royal Maundy service will be held at Durham Cathedral on Thursday, April 17, attended by both The King and Queen, as well as some special invited guests.

Among them will be Sister Josepha, of St Anthony’s Convent of Mercy in Thornhill, who is being recognised for her work with young people and families in the local community with some special Maundy money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the service, 152 recipients, 76 men and 76 women (signifying the age of the Monarch), will be presented by The King with specially-minted Maundy money to thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

Nominated and selected from the Diocese of Durham and other dioceses across the Province of York and from Wales and Scotland, each recipient of Maundy money is given two small leather purses by The King, one red and one white.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Consort pictured after the Maundy Service, at York Minster in 2023 | Simon Hulme for Yorkshire Post

Sister Josepha, who is also well-known for raising people’s spirits during the pandemic with singing sessions outside the convent, said: “It is a privilege to be chosen for this special occasion and to represent my Mercy community at a service where I will be amongst likeminded faith enlightened individuals.”

Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Day and is a special service in which the King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service is rooted in the tradition of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet in the Upper Room the night before his death and goes back to medieval times.

Sister Josepha was nominated by Rt Rev. Stephen Wright, Bishop for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. When describing his reason for nominating Sister Josepha, he said: “Her ever-present joy, consistently inspires others, she is dedicated to the care of those in need and ever generously gives of her time. Sr. Josepha has devoted her life to supporting those in need, with a particular focus on families affected by domestic violence.

Sister Josepha is humbled by the award | Durham Cathedral

“She has spearheaded initiatives that empower and recognise young people, and she regularly organises monthly trips for youth in her community to attend faith events, offering them both spiritual and personal growth.”

"During the lockdown, Sr. Josepha brought light to the community in an extraordinary way—standing on the streets of Sunderland, playing her guitar to uplift and bring joy to those around her. Her presence is a true source of joy and care, leaving a positive impact on everyone she meets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the Maundy money purses contains a small amount of ordinary coinage which symbolises the Sovereign's gift for food and clothing.

The second purse contains Maundy coins up to the value of the Sovereign's age (which this year is 76p). The coins are legal tender but recipients normally prefer to retain them as a keepsake.

This year the Red Purse contains a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother, and a 50p coin which features stories of WWII.

The Royal Maundy service takes place on Thursday, April 17 at 11am and is for invited guests only including the 152 recipients of Maundy Money.

Members of the public are free to attend the wider event. However, there will be significant restrictions to access and free movement in and around the city.