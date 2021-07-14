Jordan Pickford's emotional message to fans following England’s defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final
Washington-born goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has revealed his disappointment at England’s Euro 2020 final defeat as he thanked fans for their support.
The former Sunderland goalkeeper hardly put a foot wrong throughout the Euro 2020 tournament, keeping five clean sheets to win the golden glove and saving two penalties against in the shootout against Italy on Sunday, July 11.
Pickford, aged 27, has established himself as England’s first choice goalkeeper and is expected to remain so for years to come.
Following Sunday’s defeat to Italy, Jordan took to social media to thank everyone for the support that the team received and vowed to make England fans proud in the future.
He said: "I’m absolutely gutted that we couldn’t get over the line on Sunday night. We as a team did everything we could to bring it home but unfortunately that’s football.
“It just wasn’t meant to be for us this time. It’s been a pleasure to be in this camp with the lads over the last seven weeks.
Read More
"I can’t thank you enough for all the support we’ve received - and although we fell short, we made memories that will last a life time.
"We will come back and do everything we can to make you all proud once again."
After the final his wife, Megan Davison, took to Instagram to reveal her pride in everything that Jordan has achieved so far.
She said: "No words to say how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved, what a tournament. Now lets get home for our baby boy after six long weeks."