Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison shares heartwarming message of pride in her England hero

The former St Robert of Newminster pupil was devastated as England lost last night’s final, despite him saving two of the Italian penalties.

Pickford has been a star of the national side’s campaign, not conceding a single goal throughout the group stages and right through to the semi-final against Denmark.

The run was enough to earn the Academy of Light graduate the tournament’s Golden Glove for most clean sheets.

Megan Davison in the stands during a UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley

After last night’s shattering loss, his wife Megan Davison posted a photo of the 27-year-old on Instagram and said: "No words to say how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved, what a tournament. Now lets get home for our baby boy after six long weeks."

Her followers were quick to chime in with agreement, with hundreds of comments praising Pickford’s performance in the tournament.

"He’s a hero,” one Instagram commented while another wrote: “He has been absolutely class.”

The 25-year-old responded and liked posts praising Pickford, including one declaring him as 'Made in Sunderland' before commenting, "We're so happy to have him home."

Jordan Pickford saves from Italy's Andrea Belotti during last night's penalty shoot out

Megan and Jordan have a two-year-old son together, Arlo, who has often been spotted in his mam’s arms at games.

The couple are childhood sweethearts and met when they both attended St Robert of Newminster school in Washington.

Megan has shared glimpses from behind the scenes at the tournament on her instagram in recent weeks, as she travelled to support her husband.