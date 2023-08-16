The retro event is at Reds Hair and Beauty in East Herrington on Saturday, August 19 and features iconic 80s music.

Yoga teacher Helen Beeson will lead three different yoga sessions on the day, which will start after arrival at 11am. The day has been organised by Alison Maguire from Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Vinyasa yoga flow session will begin at 11.15am and last 45 minutes. Flow sessions get your heart beating and work up a sweat.

Reds' yoga day is on Saturday, August 19.

The next session follows a break and will be a high-intensity interval or HITT session, known as “yoga sculpt”, which also gets hearts pumping and muscles working.

Lunch is provided by Cleadon bistro Luci’s. The day is rounded off with a meditation and breathing session which will finish about 3pm.

There will be a 1980s soundtrack and participants are encouraged to come dressed in the fluorescent gym gear, leg warmers and tutus so beloved of the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those eager to practise their pointer, chair or tree poses include Reds owner Susan Hall, who said: “I’ve known Helen for a long time and been to many of her classes, so I know what a great yoga instructor she is. It’ll be a great day.”

From left: Alison Maguire from Reds, Jemma Dowson of the Foundation of Light and Reds' owner Susan Hall.

The Foundation of Light helps communities across the area.

Jemma Dowson, the foundation’s head of events said: “Every penny of fundraising helps us deliver our programmes.

“For instance, £2.50 a month can help us provide a safe, warm place, a hot drink and something to eat for those struggling to heat their homes, or £5 a month can help us support an adult to attend a week of activities to keep them warm and socially and physically active.

“Health and wellbeing have always been a priority of the Foundation, so Reds’ yoga day ties in nicely with one of our key aims.”