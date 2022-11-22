But the latest edition of the ITV reality show demonstrated a more reflective side.

Sitting at the creek with Jill and comedian Seann Walsh, Boy George spoke about being asked when he knew he was gay.

He said: “I find it’s more other people ask about it, I’m busy being myself.

"They often ask, ‘When did you know you were gay?’

"It was kind of gradual I think. For me it was other kids calling me a girl… ‘You’re a girl’.”

Jill Scott

He added at the creek: “I knew if I announced it I’d be immediately unpopular in the playground, but inside of me, I absolutely thought it was totally normal and this is what’s meant to be.”

Jill added: “I think when you get to the point where it’s like not a question… in my head it’s just simple, you find someone, you fall in love with them, if it’s a woman, a man, but I don’t think it defines you at all.”

The FA confirmed before kick-off players would not wear the mark of solidarity after teams were threatened with “sporting sanctions including bookings” by tournament organiser FIFA if they chose to do so.

Quizzed by Seann over whether it was easier to be openly homosexual in the women’s game, Jill added: “I think in the men’s game, it’s so difficult.

"If you think about how much stick they get from the chants, it’s just not a safe environment where they feel safe enough to kind of do that. And that’s so sad.

"But yeah in women’s football it’s just never an issue. Some have partners that are female, some are married to men.”

The former Euros winner, who made her start in the sport with Boldon Girls, revealed she would spend “hours” as a child attempting to recreate tricks and skills deployed by David Beckham or Steven Gerrard.

“And now I’ll put on my own soccer camps and the girls have the female players on the back of their shirt,” she added.

The end of the episode saw Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the soap since 2000, become the third contestant to be sent packing from the jungle.

After leaving the Australian jungle, Cleaver told presenting duo Ant and Dec: “Camp life, I’ve absolutely adored it. I’ve absolutely adored waking up in the jungle, that has been wonderful.

“You can stuff your trials where the sun don’t shine quite frankly.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Matt Hancock left his campmates less than impressed after leaving part of the camp’s meal “totally burnt”.