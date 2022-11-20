The sport stars both volunteered for the challenge after the camp was given the chance to nominate their own contestants.

Rugby World Cup winner Mike, the current leader of the camp, told the Bush Telegraph he wanted to “contribute a bit more”, while Jill said she also wanted the chance to bring a gold star back for the group.

The pair’s enthusiasm was in stark contrast to the others, with ex-BBC Radio One DJ Chris Moyles declaring himself “not massively keen” and comedian Seann Walsh asserting: “Absolutely not. No way, count me out.”

Arriving at the trial, Mike and Jill went into a phonebox, where they dialled a code which let them into the bar for hosts And and Dec to explain the rules.

Each was to be given five ‘drinks’, each of which was worth a single star

Ant explained: “If it’s deemed you’ve deliberately dribbled, or spilled your drink, you’ll lose that star and you can’t attempt to drink it again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scott

Former egg-chaser Mike faced blended cockroaches and blended vomit fruit, while Women Euros-winner Jill was handed blended fish eyes and blended snails.

At one point, Jill joked with her campmate: “Let’s pretend we’re in a bar. So do you come here often? Yeah, it’s a good date this.”

And she even managed to maintain a smile while being served blended goat’s testicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Agh it’s got hairs in it! Could have had a wax before.

Jill Scott, far right, pictured with her I'm A Celeb co-stars, including Mike Tindall, far left, has been tipped to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

"That was disgusting – that was horrendous.”

The pair, who are among the favourites to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, managed to clinch all ten stars on offer after seeing off all the tipples on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And returning to camp, JIll offered the advice to her fellow celebrities to never “go drinking with Mike Tindall”.

Later in the episode, the group had the chance to win letters from friends and family at home.

JIll’s letter from partner Shelly promised “a flat white waiting for you” on her return, adding: “I love you so much and now the rest of the world does too.”