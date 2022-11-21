News you can trust since 1873
Pupils at schools in Sunderland have been watching England's World Cup victory over Iran.

13 fantastic pics as football fever grips Sunderland schools during England's World Cup win over Iran

Children across the city enjoyed a change to their usual school day as a number of headteachers put lessons on hold for pupils to watch England’s opening fixture against Iran as World Cup fever gripped Wearside.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago

Pupils arrived at Hasting Hill Academy and Plains Farm Academy dressed in England strips, waving flags, and sporting faces painted with the cross of St George.

Throughout the match pupils waved their flags and there was mass hysteria as Jude Bellingham gave England the lead and chants of ‘come on England as the referee eventually called time on the national team’s 6-2 victory.

Enjoy these 13 fantastic pics which captured the emotions of the city’s children as the World Cup arrived in Sunderland’s classrooms.

1. Come on England

Hasting Hill Academy pupils show their support ahead of the match between England and Iran.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Hoping for victory

Plains Farm Academy pupils intently watching England's first World Cup game against Iran.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Tension

Tension in the air as Plains Farm Academy pupils watch the start of England's first World Cup game against Iran.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Get in

Hasting Hill Academy pupils celebrate England's opening goal.

Photo: Stu Norton

EnglandSunderlandIran