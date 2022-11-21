13 fantastic pics as football fever grips Sunderland schools during England's World Cup win over Iran
Children across the city enjoyed a change to their usual school day as a number of headteachers put lessons on hold for pupils to watch England’s opening fixture against Iran as World Cup fever gripped Wearside.
Pupils arrived at Hasting Hill Academy and Plains Farm Academy dressed in England strips, waving flags, and sporting faces painted with the cross of St George.
Throughout the match pupils waved their flags and there was mass hysteria as Jude Bellingham gave England the lead and chants of ‘come on England as the referee eventually called time on the national team’s 6-2 victory.
Enjoy these 13 fantastic pics which captured the emotions of the city’s children as the World Cup arrived in Sunderland’s classrooms.