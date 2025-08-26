Interactive Rugby World Cup totems set to stay in Sunderland city centre

They brought some interactive digital fun to the Women’s Rugby World Cup - and the 12 digital totems are set to stay in the city for the next 12 months at least.

Situated in Keel Edge, the land next to City Hall, the digital hub gave rugby fans the chance to see what they would look like as a world cup player as the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup saw a record attendance of 42,723 people on Friday night, August 22.

Cllr Beth Jones with Alex Lambert | Submitted

Now, the 12 two-metre high, double-sided LED totems, arranged in a circle and equipped with integrated surround sound and ultrasonic sensors, will use AI to create a memorable visitor experience for other events in the city.

Future themes include:

● City Clock - A unique animation marking the minutes past the hour, every 15 minutes

● Elements Mode – Graphics inspired by the waves of the sea, driven by live maritime and weather data, reflecting Sunderland’s historic link to shipbuilding

● Interactive Motion – Visuals and sound that respond to movement, offering playful public engagement year-round.

Known as the Pixel Plaza, the interactive art installation was brought to the city by Sunderland City Council, in collaboration with London-based Hot Dark Matter.

The installation responds to both smart city data and the presence of people inside the ring, and will remain in place for at least 12 months, with a range of interactive experiences programmed for use.

Alex Lambert, Creative Director at Hot Dark Matter, the company behind Pixel Plaza, said: “Pixel Plaza is public art at city scale – a living sculpture that reflects Sunderland’s legacy and the world around it, while creating a space for people to play, gather and enjoy together.

“It shifts with the city’s mood, weather and people, so every moment feels unique. For the Rugby World Cup, we’re inviting fans to step inside that space and become part of the artwork themselves. We’re proud to be working with the people of Sunderland to bring a piece of contemporary art of this ambition into the heart of the city – something that belongs to everyone who experiences it.”

This new installation builds on Sunderland’s pioneering smart city programme, enabled by £1.9m funding from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT) nationally recognised 5G Innovation Regions (5GIR) initiative.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism, said: “It’s incredible to see this interactive display in place and to get a glimpse of the imaginative and inventive ways we can use our cutting-edge digital infrastructure to enhance the visitor experience in and around Riverside Sunderland.

“Sunderland is a smart city that is using technology to not only improve the lives of our residents, but to create a place we can be proud to welcome people along to.”