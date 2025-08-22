Thousands of people lined the streets to watch a spectacular Fan Parade ahead of tonight’s big Women’s Rugby World Cup opening match.

Watch as thousands line the city's streets to see Women's Rugby World Cup Fan Parade | NW

More than 500 people of all ages brought a rainbow of colour to Sunderland city centre for the Fan Parade.

Making their way down High Street West to the fan village in Keel Square, dance groups entertained the crowds before heading over the new Keel Crossing to the Stadium of Light ahead of the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The parade was organised by Southwick based creative arts company, Creative Seed, who work with communities across the city and the wider region on everything from carnivals and parades to music and arts event.

More than 42,000 tickets have been sold for one of the biggest games in the tournament's history with an almost 600% spike in train bookings as visitors flock to the city.

Hosting the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is a huge honour for Sunderland who will tonight have the world’s eyes upon it.

It comes as the city’s regeneration ambitions gather pace, as the landscape changes for the better and following on from Sunderland being named a City of Music for 2025.