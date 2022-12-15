Inquest opens into A1231 crash death of Sunderland teenager Mia Leonie Marsh as roadside tributes left at scene

Emergency services were called to the new stretch of the A1231 at the rear of Pallion Retail Park, between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra Bridges, shortly after 1.20am on Saturday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police confirmed a female passenger in the vehicle had been pronounced dead at the scene.

She has now been identified as 17-year-old Mia Leoni Marsh, of Cranleigh Road, Hylton Castle, and an inquest formally opened into her death.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter told the hearing at Sunderland Coroner’s Court in City Hall on Wednesday, December 14, that police had received an emergency call from a member of the public, reporting ‘a one-vehicle road traffic collision’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cause of that has not yet been established,” he said.

‘There will have to be a further investigation’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banner at the scene of the crash

What had caused the car to veer across the road was still under investigation but there was no doubt, given the background, that a full inquest would be needed to establish the circumstances of Ms Marsh's death: "I am satisfied there is cause to say that the death of Mia Leoni Marsh is unnatural,” said Mr Winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will have to be a further investigation mounted by the road traffic collision unit from Northumbria Police. That may take some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adjourned the inquest to Wednesday, July 12, next year.

Mia was just 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another female inside the vehicle was taken to hospital after the crash with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Two other occupants suffered minor injuries.

Dozens of tributes to Mia have been left at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information could be crucial

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, has appealed to the public for help: “Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest has been opened into Mia's death

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page online at services.northumbria.police.uk/online-services/tell-us-something/ or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221203-0062.

An inquest has been opened into Mia's death

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just some of the tributes at the scene

A message from school

Advertisement Hide Ad