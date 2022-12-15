A murder investigation was launched after Michelle Hanson was found at a property in Brady Street, in Sunderland, on Saturday, December 3.

And Michelle’s daughter Shannon Brown has also appealed for help to trace a man wanted in connection with her mother’s death, 32-year-old Alexander Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carr, who is from Sunderland, has links to London and Northumberland, and is also known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside. He is believed to know he is wanted and is thought to be actively evading arrest.

Shannon, 29, has bravely gone on camera to pay tribute to her mother: “As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened,” she says.

"My mam was a caring, kind and loving person. She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people. She always got on with things and never gave up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our lives will never be the same again’

“It’s heart-breaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again. She will be missed by all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon Brown with pictures of mum Michelle Hanson

"Her granddaughter turns two in a couple of weeks and it is devastating that she will not get the chance to get to know her nana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our lives will never be the same again."

‘Our mam deserves justice.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All we want now is justice for our mam,” said Ms Brown.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Alexander Carr

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please, if you have any information which can help the police with their investigation, don’t hesitate to get in touch with them.

“Any little piece of information could help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mam deserves justice.”

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Hanson

£10,000 reward offered

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

Extensive searches have been under way to locate Carr and independent charity Crimestoppers have also issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that leads to his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public should not approach him, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Det Chief Insp Barr said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information in relation to this case, including the potential whereabouts of Alexander Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask anyone who is yet to get in touch or believe they may have seen him or know where he is to contact police straight away.”

Anyone with information that can assist the search for Carr is asked to report it to police by calling 999 quoting log NP-20221203-0434.

Advertisement Hide Ad