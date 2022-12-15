Devastated daughter of Michelle Hanson releases video tribute and asks for help to find wanted man Alexander Carr as part of murder probe
The devastated daughter of a Sunderland woman found dead has paid tribute to her and appealed to the public to help bring her justice.
A murder investigation was launched after Michelle Hanson was found at a property in Brady Street, in Sunderland, on Saturday, December 3.
And Michelle’s daughter Shannon Brown has also appealed for help to trace a man wanted in connection with her mother’s death, 32-year-old Alexander Carr.
Carr, who is from Sunderland, has links to London and Northumberland, and is also known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside. He is believed to know he is wanted and is thought to be actively evading arrest.
Shannon, 29, has bravely gone on camera to pay tribute to her mother: “As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened,” she says.
"My mam was a caring, kind and loving person. She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people. She always got on with things and never gave up.
‘Our lives will never be the same again’
“It’s heart-breaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again. She will be missed by all of us.
"Her granddaughter turns two in a couple of weeks and it is devastating that she will not get the chance to get to know her nana.
“Our lives will never be the same again."
‘Our mam deserves justice.’
“All we want now is justice for our mam,” said Ms Brown.
“Please, if you have any information which can help the police with their investigation, don’t hesitate to get in touch with them.
“Any little piece of information could help.
“Our mam deserves justice.”
Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.
£10,000 reward offered
“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”
Extensive searches have been under way to locate Carr and independent charity Crimestoppers have also issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that leads to his arrest.
Members of the public should not approach him, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.
Det Chief Insp Barr said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information in relation to this case, including the potential whereabouts of Alexander Carr.
“We would ask anyone who is yet to get in touch or believe they may have seen him or know where he is to contact police straight away.”
Anyone with information that can assist the search for Carr is asked to report it to police by calling 999 quoting log NP-20221203-0434.
If you wish to pass on information anonymously and be eligible for the £10,000 reward, please do so by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.