Female passenger dies after Vauxhall Astra collides with fencing on the A1231 in Sunderland

The incident happened shortly after 1.20am on Saturday, December 3, on the A1231 between the Queen Alexandra Bridge and the Northern Spire Bridge.

Northumbria Police has said that for reasons yet to be established, a black Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway and crossed the central reservation before colliding with fencing on the opposite side of the road.

Emergency services attended and sadly a female passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash took place on the A1231 in Sunderland in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Formal identification has yet to take place but officers have informed the next of kin of the female believed to have been involved.

Another female inside the vehicle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. Two other occupants suffered minor injuries.

A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are now asking anybody with information to get in touch.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department has said it is crucial to find out what happened in the lead up to the incident.

She said: “This is a devastating outcome and our thoughts are with the female’s family at this time.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need and I would ask everyone to give them the privacy they deserve.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this collision. It is crucial that we find out what happened in the immediate moments before the incident – and I’m asking the public for their help.

“If you witnessed the collision, or were driving in the area in the early hours of this morning and saw a black Astra, we want to hear from you. Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of assistance.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page online at services.northumbria.police.uk/online-services/tell-us-something/ or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221203-0062.