Inquest opened into death of popular Sunderland man Jake Miller after A690 collision
An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a much-loved Sunderland man.
Jake Paul Miller died following a collision with a white Toyota Avensis.on the A690 on the outskirts of Durham at around 2.45am on Saturday, August 31.
The 24-year-old had been on foot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured in the collision, which closed the westbound route for several hours while inquiries were carried out by investigators.
County Durham Coroner’s Court, which is based at Crook Civic Centre, has opened an inquest into the account manager’s death and confirmed Jake died near to the A1(M) junction at Gilesgate following a road collision.
The hearing was also told a post-mortem examination had been carried out, with the cause of death not yet known.
The inquest was adjourned by senior coroner Jeremy Chipperfield until a future hearing mentioning the case.
It will be held at the same court on Monday, December 9, when a series of other cases have also been listed for a session starting at 9am.
In a tribute to Jake issued through Durham Constabulary, his family said it had been a “tragic road traffic collision” and added: “He was a much loved son, brother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to all and will be sadly missed.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this impossibly difficult time and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”
Collision investigators have said they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the Jake at or around the time of the incident.
Officers are also keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage which could help inquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 63 of August 31.