Jake Paul Miller, 24, of Sunderland, who died on Saturday, August 31, following a collision on the A690 near Durham.

Jake Paul Miller died following a collision with a white Toyota Avensis.on the A690 on the outskirts of Durham at around 2.45am on Saturday, August 31.

The 24-year-old had been on foot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision, which closed the westbound route for several hours while inquiries were carried out by investigators.

Tributes have been left on the A690 near Gilesgate following the collision which claimed the life of Jake Paul Miller.

County Durham Coroner’s Court, which is based at Crook Civic Centre, has opened an inquest into the account manager’s death and confirmed Jake died near to the A1(M) junction at Gilesgate following a road collision.

The hearing was also told a post-mortem examination had been carried out, with the cause of death not yet known.

The inquest was adjourned by senior coroner Jeremy Chipperfield until a future hearing mentioning the case.

It will be held at the same court on Monday, December 9, when a series of other cases have also been listed for a session starting at 9am.

The collision happened on the route into Durham at the end of last month.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this impossibly difficult time and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”

Collision investigators have said they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the Jake at or around the time of the incident.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage which could help inquiries.