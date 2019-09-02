'Such a lovely lad' - Tributes paid to much-loved Sunderland man killed on the A690
Tributes have been paid to a Sunderland man who sadly died after being hit by a car on the A690.
Jake Paul Miller was involved in a crash on the A690 westbound carriageway near Durham City at around 2.45am on Saturday, August 31.
The 24-year-old pedestrian was struck by a white Toyota Avensis and sadly died at the scene.
A touching family statement read: “He was a much loved son, brother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to all and will be sadly missed.”
Here are your heart-warming tributes to Jake Paul Miller:
Julie Davison: “So tragic. My heart goes out to his loving family and his girlfriend can’t image what you are all going through. Rip Jake. Sleep tight.”
Jonny Leonard: “Going to miss you Jake. Rest in peace.”
Kayleigh AppIeton: “I can’t believe it. We were good friends growing up. It’s just absolutely tragic. I’m just in complete disbelief.“You were such a lovely lad, RIP Jake! Thinking of your loved ones at this awful time.”
Micheala McCormick: “So tragic. My thoughts are with Jake’s family and friends at this terribly sad time.”
Jordan Peverley: “Absolutely horrible. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Si Telford: “Only just met not long ago at a family funeral. Such a lovely lad. R.I.P Jake.”
Daynamae Montgomery: “Rest in peace Jake. Thinking of your family at this sad time.”
Julie Ing: “Thinking of you all. Such a lovely lad. RIP Jake.”
Lucy Louise Dove: “Rip to a young lad who had his whole life ahead of him. My heart breaks for your family and friends. So so sad.”
Julie Qualie: “This is so sad. RIP Jake. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Megan Mcgee: “What a lovely lad. Rest in peace Jake.”
Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicle or Jake around the time of the crash.
Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting 63 of August 31.