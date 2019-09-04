Flowers left at roadside after Sunderland man Jake Miller died on A690

Floral tributes have been laid near to the spot where a popular Sunderland man died after he was involved in a collision with a car.

By Fiona Thompson
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 09:59
Jake Paul Miller, 24, from Sunderland, died following a collision on the A690 near Durham.

Jake Paul Miller was on foot when the crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A690 near Durham at around 2.45am on Saturday, August 31.

He was struck by a white Toyota Avensis and it was confirmed the 24-year-old had died at the scene.

As his friends and family come to terms with their sudden loss, bouquets have been laid at the side of the road.

Flowers have been left by the side of the A690 near Gilesgate following the collision which claimed the life of Jake Miller.

It follows a series of tributes left to Jake, with his family saying he was a “much-loved son, brother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to all and will be sadly missed.”

They have sent their thanks to all those who have offered their support at such an “impossibly difficult time” have have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

On Facebook Sandra Edwards said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake's family.

“A lovely young man, such a terrible shame.

The A690 was closed on the outskirts of Durham while investigations were carried out into the collision on Saturday morning.

“Another young life cut short. Rip Jake.”

Sarah Hutchings added: “RIP young man.

“Hope your family can get strength from the wonderful memories they made with you.”

Durham Constabulary has appealed for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or Jake or around the time of the collision.

Collision investigators have also said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage taken in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101.