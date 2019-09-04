Flowers left at roadside after Sunderland man Jake Miller died on A690

Jake Paul Miller, 24, from Sunderland, died following a collision on the A690 near Durham.

He was struck by a white Toyota Avensis and it was confirmed the 24-year-old had died at the scene.

As his friends and family come to terms with their sudden loss, bouquets have been laid at the side of the road.

Flowers have been left by the side of the A690 near Gilesgate following the collision which claimed the life of Jake Miller.

They have sent their thanks to all those who have offered their support at such an “impossibly difficult time” have have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

On Facebook Sandra Edwards said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake's family.

“A lovely young man, such a terrible shame.

The A690 was closed on the outskirts of Durham while investigations were carried out into the collision on Saturday morning.

“Another young life cut short. Rip Jake.”

Sarah Hutchings added: “RIP young man.

“Hope your family can get strength from the wonderful memories they made with you.”

Durham Constabulary has appealed for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or Jake or around the time of the collision.

Collision investigators have also said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage taken in the area.