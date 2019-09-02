Family pay tribute to Sunderland man, 24, killed in A690 crash in early hours of Saturday morning
Tributes have been paid to a Sunderland man who died after being hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Jake Paul Miller was involved in a collision on the A690 westbound carriageway near Durham City at around 2.45am on Saturday, August 31, morning.
The 24-year-old pedestrian, from Sunderland, was struck by a white Toyota Avensis and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His grieving family have now paid tribute to the ‘much loved son’.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
A heartfelt statement from Jake’s family says: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our son, Jake Paul Miller, 24 years old, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision on the A690 Durham City on Saturday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“He was a much loved son, brother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to all and will be sadly missed.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this impossibly difficult time and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”
Police officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicle or Jake around the time of the collision to come forward.
Officers investigating the incident are also keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 63 of August 31.