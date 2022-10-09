News you can trust since 1873
The Houghton Feast has returned for 2022.

In pictures: Houghton Feast parade returns for 2022

Hundreds hit the streets as the Houghton Feast parade made a welcome return for 2022.

By James Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:01 pm

Pipe bands, vintage vehicles and historical re-enactors were among the highlights of Saturday’s (October 8) programme of events – as well as the traditional roast ox.

The 10-day festival officially kicked off on Friday (October 7), continuing a tradition which can be traced back more than 800 years.

See our selection of pictures from another great family day out.

1. God Save the King

The 2022 edition of the Houghton Feast is paying tribute to the royal family following the death of the Queen.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Blast from the past

Re-enactors from the East India Company were among the marchers.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Guests of honour

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, was among the visitors.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Band of Brothers

There was an historical theme for many marchers.

Photo: Kevin Brady

