In pictures: Houghton Feast parade returns for 2022
Hundreds hit the streets as the Houghton Feast parade made a welcome return for 2022.
By James Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:01 pm
Pipe bands, vintage vehicles and historical re-enactors were among the highlights of Saturday’s (October 8) programme of events – as well as the traditional roast ox.
The 10-day festival officially kicked off on Friday (October 7), continuing a tradition which can be traced back more than 800 years.
See our selection of pictures from another great family day out.
Page 1 of 6