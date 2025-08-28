I'm racing the fastest women in the world at the Ironman World Championships

A Sunderland mam has made it all the way to the world’s toughest triathlon.

Alex Noonan will compete on the biggest triathlon stage in the world when she takes on the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii this October.

It’s been no mean feat getting this far in the sport, getting up at 4.30am to train daily, sometimes twice a day, across the three triathlon disciplines of swimming, running and cycling - and the 34-year-old says it’s a dream come true to get this far.

The mam of two, who lives in Houghton, has been chasing her Ironman dream since she was 14, when she first set her sights on one day racing at the world championships after being inspired by her dad and friend’s sister who competed in the gruelling sport.

She started with a bike, swimming lessons, and a pair of trainers — finishing last in her first triathlon but never giving up. In another early event she didn’t make the cut off point and couldn’t even finish, but it all helped to spur her on.

Alex, who also juggles training with working at James Cook Hospital and studying for a Masters degree, qualified for the world championships after competing in Barcelona last year.

“It’s a dream come true to get this far,” she said. “The very first triathlon I did I came last and was so far behind they’d taken the course down. But I just kept going.”

Alex, who is mam to Harry, seven, and Pixie, two, moved to Houghton from the Wirral 10 years ago and joining the local triathlon helped her make new friends in the community.

She launched a Go Fund Me page to help pay for the costs incurred with going to Hawaii, including specialist equipment, and she said she’s been overwhelmed by people’s support.

“People have been so generous and even if they can’t donate, they’ve sent me messages of support,” she said.

“The kids come along to watch me and even though they don’t understand it all, Harry always cheers when I win and tells me if I haven’t been fast enough.

“I think when they get older and realise how hard it is, it will be a good lesson for them. It’s taken me 20 years to get where I want to be, but you just keep going.

“I'm not the most naturally talented person; I didn't start young and don't have an athletic background. I got here through sheer determination and consistency, and if I can do it, anybody can.”