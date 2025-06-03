I will believe it when I see it - Washington residents react to latest plans to extend Metro line
North East mayor Kim McGuinness confirmed the news as part of an £8m business case study to help secure funding from central Government.
Mrs McGuinness said: “I said that I will bring the Metro to Washington and I’m delivering on that promise. I’m delighted we have reached another major milestone with the appointment of Arup, who will now provide specialist design work for the project.”
However, after 45 years of waiting since the Metro service first began in 1980, Joan’s scepticism was shared by many of our readers.
Neale Anthony McGeever commented: “In 1996 our MP came to my school and said we would have a metro station by 2000.”
Scott Barrett said: “I will believe this will happen when they put shovels in the ground, until then it's just make believe.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Paul Bell who added: “This has been rumoured for years but has still not happened.”
Toni Harrison commented: “It is the case of believing it when we actually see it. I'm not getting my hopes up, not in the slightest.”
A number of people also cited possible environmental implications if the the plan goes ahead.
Graeme Howe said: “This will never happen as too many financial and environmental factors to overcome.”
Dominic Anthony Copeland added: “The amount of wildlife that will be taken out around Washington by this development would be horrific - just get the bus.”
With the plan showing a Washington North and Washington South station, people have also been speculating as to where exactly the pick up points will be located.
Rhonda Richardson said: “Washington North and Washington south, where exactly will that be? Washington is a big place.”
Sven Hepplewhite replied: “I think Washington North would be at the edge of Barmston or Sulgrave and South would be somewhere around Columbia and Teal Farm.”
Despite people’s doubts, a many respondents to the story are hoping the plans do come to fruition.
Robert Lee said: “It would be nice to see”.
Les Wright said: “A metro to Washington onto South Hylton and then to Sunderland has to happen.”
Shaun Parry added: “It will be great if this actually happens.”
