"I've said it before, I will believe it when I see it" - the words of Echo reader Joan Morton to the news that a feasibility study has been commissioned and designers appointed for the proposed Metro line extension to include Washington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East mayor Kim McGuinness confirmed the news as part of an £8m business case study to help secure funding from central Government.

How the Leamside Line would connect Washington to the Metro network | Nexus

Mrs McGuinness said: “I said that I will bring the Metro to Washington and I’m delivering on that promise. I’m delighted we have reached another major milestone with the appointment of Arup, who will now provide specialist design work for the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after 45 years of waiting since the Metro service first began in 1980, Joan’s scepticism was shared by many of our readers.

Neale Anthony McGeever commented: “In 1996 our MP came to my school and said we would have a metro station by 2000.”

Scott Barrett said: “I will believe this will happen when they put shovels in the ground, until then it's just make believe.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Paul Bell who added: “This has been rumoured for years but has still not happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni Harrison commented: “It is the case of believing it when we actually see it. I'm not getting my hopes up, not in the slightest.”

A number of people also cited possible environmental implications if the the plan goes ahead.

Graeme Howe said: “This will never happen as too many financial and environmental factors to overcome.”

Dominic Anthony Copeland added: “The amount of wildlife that will be taken out around Washington by this development would be horrific - just get the bus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the plan showing a Washington North and Washington South station, people have also been speculating as to where exactly the pick up points will be located.

Rhonda Richardson said: “Washington North and Washington south, where exactly will that be? Washington is a big place.”

Sven Hepplewhite replied: “I think Washington North would be at the edge of Barmston or Sulgrave and South would be somewhere around Columbia and Teal Farm.”

Despite people’s doubts, a many respondents to the story are hoping the plans do come to fruition.

Robert Lee said: “It would be nice to see”.

Les Wright said: “A metro to Washington onto South Hylton and then to Sunderland has to happen.”

Shaun Parry added: “It will be great if this actually happens.”