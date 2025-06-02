The long awaited Metro extension to Washington has moved a step closer to becoming reality after the North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has commissioned a feasibility study into extending the Nexus run transport system and has formally appointed designers for the project.

The Tyneside based Metro line was expanded to include Sunderland in 2002, but didn’t incorporate Washington into the development, meaning residents in the New Town still have to travel into Sunderland or by bus to Heworth in order to access the system.

The Metro now connects the vast majority of Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead and North and South Tyneside, with Washington the only real major settlement still not part of the system.

In July last year, the newly appointed North East mayor, Kim McGuinness, announced plans to open the old Leamside line, last used 60 years ago, as part of her “ambition to transform local transport and create an integrated network spanning the region”.

If the project goes ahead, the 13km extension would be the first new Metro line for more than 20 years, providing a new route between the cities of Sunderland and Newcastle through the town of Washington and its manufacturing zones.

Using former railway alignments, including part of the Leamside Line, the Metro to Washington will link existing stations at Pelaw and South Hylton via Washington.

As part of an £8m business case study to help secure funding from central Government, Mrs McGuinness has announced that Arup, a global consultancy which specialises in design, engineering and environmental services, will conduct a feasibility study along with survey and design work for the stations, bridges and other key infrastructure.

The North East mayor said: “I said that I will bring the Metro to Washington and I’m delivering on that promise. I’m delighted we have reached another major milestone with the appointment of Arup, who will now provide specialist design work for the project.

“Last summer, I announced £8m to kick-start work to bring the Metro to Washington which is a major part of my ambition to re-open the whole Leamside rail route through County Durham and Sunderland. I am determined to transform our transport network to change the lives of local people for generations to come.

“This project will be the biggest expansion of the Metro for more than 20 years – and it will be just as transformative as the Sunderland line was when it first opened back in 2002. This is such an exciting time for rail in the North East as we see these projects come to life.”

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “We’re delighted to appoint Arup to work on this important next stage of the Metro to Washington project.

“Arup has a first class track record in providing design consultancy for large infrastructure projects. Their role will be absolutely critical in putting together a feasibility study and design work for the proposed new Metro line.”

Rachel Hurdman, Associate Director at Arup, added: “The investment in transport capability across the North East reflects a shared vision for regional growth, transforming connectivity through an integrated network and enhancing access for local communities.

“Building on Arup’s expertise in rail and infrastructure development, we look forward to working with Nexus to shape a deliverable, sustainable programme that meets the needs of communities today and for generations to come.”

Following the appointment, Arup will now work with Nexus to deliver key preparatory work for the new Metro line, which will support the Mayor as she works to secure Government funding for the project.