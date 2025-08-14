“I also got a parking charge after my wife stopped for 86 seconds to drop me and my six-year-old son off”

On Wednesday (August 13) we published a story about Sunderland driver Steen Mauritzon being issued a parking charge of £100 - reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days - after pulling into what appears to be a loading area next to the Hilton Garden Inn in Sunderland for 66 seconds.

The area next to the Hilton Garden Inn where the parking charges have been issued. | Neil Fatkin

Since publishing the story we have been contacted by a large number of readers who’ve been issued with fines in similar circumstances.

I myself was issued with a £100 parking charge - again reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days - after my wife dropped me and my son off on the same stretch of road for SAFC’s last game of the season against Queens Park Rangers on May 3.

We arrived early as my son was one of the mascots on the day and after driving past the steward I suggested she drop me off in the aforementioned road next to the Hilton Garden Inn to enable her to reverse out, turn around and drive home without getting stuck in match traffic.

Like Steen, we were also issued with a parking charge by Parking Group Ltd who manage the parking in the area. I also appealed the charge which was rejected as I was informed our car had been stationary for 86 seconds - the time it took for me to get out of the car, undo my son’s seat belt and to pick up our day bag.

It is quite frankly ridiculous that my case and the similar circumstances of others who have contacted us at the Echo should constitute parking in the mind of any right thinking and fair mined individual and I think it’s important that people know the parking practice being implemented by Parking Group Ltd in this area so other people don’t get issued with charges.

If we had left our vehicle to call into the club shop or go to the cash point then we would be fair game to be issued with a charge, but I feel it is totally unjust for people to be potentially £100 out of pocket after momentarily pulling in before turning around.

On the issue of signage, I didn’t see any signs at the time we pulled in, but I have since returned to site and there is a sign on the wall prohibiting parking.

However, like Steen, we were not looking to park and so neither me or my wife were looking out for any signs or had it at the forefront of our minds.

Surely it is for circumstances such as this that the British Parking Association - of which Parking Group Ltd displays it is member - has a code of conduct which specifies “if the driver is on your land without permission you should still allow them a grace period to read your signs and leave before you take enforcement action”.

I will ultimately pay the charge if I’m legally obliged to do so, but surely there has to be a certain degree of morality within parking companies when issuing such fines.

I’m all for punishing those who blatantly flout rules and regulation, but for a parking company to retain any semblance credibility when it comes to what is just and fair when regulating parking, surely there has to be a degree of ethical thinking and common sense when looking at what actually constitutes parking.

I have contacted Parking Group Ltd about the charges myself and Mr Mauritzon have incurred and the circumstances behind them and, as yet, I have not had any reply.

I have taken the decision to highlight my own parking charge as it represents a situation similar to many of our readers who’ve contacted the Echo about receiving charges in similar circumstances and perhaps more importantly it highlights the ‘parking policy’ to other drivers in the area.