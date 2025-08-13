“It’s outrageous. I’ve effectively been given a parking fine for driving into a road, reversing and then driving off again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The words of digital consultancy director Steen Mauritzon after momentarily pulling up into what appears to be an empty loading area next to the Hilton Garden Inn in Sunderland on June 17 only to be issued with a £100 parking fine - reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days - a week later.

Steen Mauritzon with a letter informing him about the parking fine. | Steen Mauritzon

Steen, 49, who lives in Cleadon, said: “I had driven down to the area with my daughter and I momentarily pulled into the area next to the hotel to point out and show her where the Beacon of Light is as she has enrolled on a football coaching programme there and is going to be getting a bus to the Beacon of Light after school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After pointing it out I reversed back and drove off. I didn’t even think about parking restrictions as I wasn’t parking.”

Steen was then left stunned when he was notified a week later that he had been issued with the fine by the Parking Group Ltd, the company which manages the parking in the area around the hotel.

The letter sent to Steen said: “By not parking in accordance with the signage displayed on site, the parking charge is now payable to Parking Group Ltd as the creditor.”

Steen appealed the decision, thinking that CCTV footage would be looked at and the Durham based company “would realise a mistake had been made”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was left shocked when the company replied to say that his appeal had been rejected, highlighting that the vehicle was stationary for 66 seconds.

The area of road Steen pulled into for 66 seconds. | Neil Fatkin

Steen said: “I didn’t leave the vehicle at any time. I pulled into the area, pointed out the Beacon of Light and then drove off. I feel like I’ve effectively been fined for pulling in, reversing and driving off.

“It’s outrageous and a clear attempt to get money unfairly.”

Parking Group Ltd displays on their website that they are a member of the British Parking Association, but Steen believes the company which issued the fine is going against the association’s Code of Conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The code states: “If the driver is on your land without permission you should still allow them a grace period to read your signs and leave before you take enforcement action” - something which Steen feels he was not afforded in the 66 seconds he was pulled up.

Steen accepts that there are double yellow lines on the road and has since been back to the site and seen signage on the wall prohibiting parking. However, he points out that he was not looking out for any signs or restrictions “as at no point did I consider I was parking”.

Steen is adamant he is not going to pay the fine and has contacted the Sunderland Echo in the hope of alerting other drivers about the potential to be issued with a fine when driving in this area.

He said: “I think it’s scandalous that my appeal was turned down and I’m aware of a number of other people who’ve been caught out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is actually a Red Sky clothing donation box at the end of the place I pulled in and it’s a real concern people could pull in to donate items and end up getting fined.

“Being issued this fine is outrageous, and I won’t be paying it. It’s important to make a stand against what I feel is a totally unjustified fine in the mind of any right thinking person.”

We have contacted Parking Group Ltd and asked for a response to Steen’s parking fine. As yet, we have received no reply.