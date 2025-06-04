A Seaham man who has shed any incredible 13 stone - the weight of a person - said he has done so after fearing he would leave his kids without a dad, after his own father died at the age of 49.

Adam Guy, 34, had seen his weight balloon to 32 stone due to a lifestyle of no exercise and a diet of takeaways and processed food.

Adam’s excess weight contributed to him suffering from sepsis which resulted in him nearly losing one of his limbs.

Adam before and after his 13 stone weight loss. | Slimming World Seaham.

Adam said: “I was hallucinating and rushed to hospital. The consultant said the infection was due to my excess weight and if they couldn’t get on top of it, then he may have to amputate my leg.

“I was having problems with my knees and I also developed sleep apnoea due to the weight pushing down on my chest. It meant I wasn’t able to get a good night’s sleep and was constantly tired.”

The impact on Adam’s ability to function day to day also had an affect on his home life.

He added: “My wife was struggling to cope and I began to realise what I was putting my family through.”

However, it was only sudden loss of his dad and the fear of not seeing his own children grow up that really spurred Adam into losing weight.

He said: “My dad was only 49 when he died and I just thought I cannot leave my kids without a father - that was my biggest fear.”

Determined to shed the pounds, Adam started swimming three times each week and lost an impressive four stone, taking his weight down to 28 stone.

In November (2024) Adam joined Slimming World’s Seaham group and under the guidance of his coach Michelle Gallagher he has lost an incredible nine stone and is now down to a weight of 19 stone.

Adam said: “Slimming World is very much about a change of lifestyle rather than dieting. Each morning I have a breakfast of oats, yoghurt and fruit whilst for lunch I may have a boiled egg or some chicken with a fruit salad.

“All the Slimming World recipes are delicious and for evening meal I will have baked fish, a curry or a risotto. I also go to the gym and will often do a six or seven mile walk.”

Since losing the weight, Adam described the difference it has made to his life as “like night and day”.

He added: “Simple things I once dreaded are now a breeze. I can walk up the stairs without any knee pain, and I'm now able to enjoy seven-mile walks without needing to stop for a break.

“Daily tasks have become significantly easier, making everyday life more enjoyable and carefree.

“The biggest change, however, is the abundance of family time. Overcoming sleep apnoea means I'm no longer constantly fatigued and asleep, allowing me to be present and engaged with my loved ones, making life happier and more fulfilling for us all.”

Following his weight loss exploits, Adam has been named Slimming World Seaham’s Man of the Year.

Adam said: “I could not have done this without the help of Slimming World. If you’re thinking of losing weight and joining a group then my advise would be 100%, just do it.

“I’m living proof it works and your never too far gone.”

You can find out more via the Slimming World website.