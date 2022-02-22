Essential repair works have now been completed at the historic Washington F Pit Museum in Albany to help sustain its role as a much-loved visitor attraction.

The Grade II listed F-Pit Engine House is one of only ten Scheduled Ancient Monuments in Sunderland and showcases the important history of coal mining in the region.

F-Pit has been operating as a museum since 1976 and is especially significant, as it still retains the original winding engine that was built by the Grange Iron Company in 1888 – and which came to F-Pit second hand – as well as the steel headgear that was once used to bring a cage of coal or miners from great depths in the mine to the surface.

Sunderland City Council has spent £310,000 undertaking an extensive package of repair works to bring the Engine House back into good condition including roof, window, brick, render and internal joinery repairs.

The council is now moving onto the next stage of the project to develop regeneration proposals for the F-Pit Museum and Albany Park, to rejuvenate the park and build a new visitor centre and café to enhance what is already on offer and improve visitor appeal.

Now residents and visitors are being urged to share their views on development of the project and what they would like to see at the site as part of the new regeneration proposals through the ‘Let’s Talk F-Pit and Albany Park’ consultation page at: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/fpit-albany-park

Coun Linda Williams, cabinet member for vibrant city, who lives in the area and represents the Washington Central ward, said: “The F-Pit is an important part of Washington’s

Mark Taylor, Sunderland City Council Principle Conservation Officer and Coun Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City

heritage and it’s fantastic to see the repair works complete to ensure we protect the future of this significant site.

“I’m proud to be the daughter and granddaughter of a miner and proud to represent this fantastic area of Sunderland that holds so much rich history.

“As a council we are committed to bringing forward key regeneration projects across the city. The further investment to improve the surrounding Albany Park and the overall visitor experience at F Pit, will not only attract and welcome new visitors to Washington but pay respect to our coal mining history.

Residents are being urged to have their say on plans for the F-Pit Musuem

"We are keen for as many residents and visitors as possible to get involved, share their views, and help shape the proposals.”

Albany Park was formed from land reclaimed from the former colliery and the existing landscape has been influenced by the site’s industrial heritage. The completed repair works and future regeneration proposals for F Pit and Albany Park will help preserve and enhance an important symbol of the mining history of Washington as part of the city’s industrial heritage.

This project is part of the council’s drive to promote heritage-led regeneration, working in partnership and building on recent projects such as Hylton Castle, Roker Pier and Lighthouse and Fulwell Mill, as well as reviving the city centre’s historic High Streets through the Heritage Action Zone and Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Schemes.

