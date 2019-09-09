How this team of charitable golfers raised thousands for cancer charity
Charitable golfers have clubbed together to raise more than £4,000 to help those battling cancer and their families.
A team of volunteers from Whitburn Golf Club held their second consecutive charity golf tournament in aid of South Tyneside charity Cancer Connections.
The event, held on at the club on Lizard Lane, South Shields, on Saturday, August 10, saw a total of 80 golfers spend a day playing on the course before enjoying a night of entertainment at the club.
Their efforts raised an impressive £4,754 for the charity, based on Harton Lane, South Shields, which supports individuals suffering from cancer and their families.
Jim Simpson, Stuart McGibbon and Wilson Emerson, were the volunteers who helped to put on the event for a second year.
Jim said: “The event was split into two parts – during the day there was 20 teams of golfers taking part and then on the night there was a social gathering that featured cabaret and an auction.
“People in the club have families who have been affected by cancer and had dealings with Cancer Connections.
“So we just wanted to support the charity and it was a good day.”
Last year the event raised more than £4,000 for Cancer Connections and charity officials were once again delighted to have the support of Whitburn Golf Club volunteers.
The charity provides a range of services including counselling, welfare benefits advice family support and bereavement support for adults, families and children.
It is supported by patrons including Dame Margaret Barbour, chair of the iconic clothing brand Barbour, Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix and Josef Craig MBE, Paralympic Gold Medallist.
Cancer Connections co-founder and manager Deborah Roberts was delighted with the funds raised and said they would help the charity to continue its vital work.
Deborah said: “Whitburn Golf Club volunteers held a charity tournament for us last year, which was their first one and it was brilliant.
“They have really excelled themselves this year, raising £4,754 for the charity.
“We are so grateful for the support we get and its nice that the club have continued to support us. “Thank you to everyone who took part in the event.”