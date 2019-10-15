Hundreds of people attended Thoman Brookes' funeral at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday October 15.

The 16-year-old was found dead by mum Helen Wardropper at the home they shared in Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, on Saturday, September 28.

Hundreds of people packed into Sunderland Crematorium for his funeral service yesterday.

The service featured a tribute from humanist celebrant Chris May and I Won’t Let You Go by James Morrison was played.

Thomas and with mum Helen (left) and aunt Cheryl

The former Southmoor pupil had suffered with mental health problems for several years and Mr May urged the congregation to remember Thomas when they were facing their own demons.

“If, in a quiet moment, if you are not having the best of days yourself, you will always, always have the ability to think of Thomas and all the love and care he carried,” said Mr May.

“I am sure when you do, when you look back at those memories, that dark day will get a little brighter, because his love stays with you.”

Mourners left flowers spelling out “son”, “grandson” and “bro” ahead of the funeral which was attended by hundreds of Thomas’ friends.

A tribute from mum Helen and dad David

Mr May told Thomas’ friends and family to keep talking about Thomas and enjoy memories.

“Life may have to end, love never ever does,” he said.

Mr May told mourners it was important to talk about what had happened.

He said: “Thomas has left us far, far too young and very few words could ever take away the pain or the grief.

Mourners gather for the funeral

“But sometimes the act of sharing our grief with each other can help.

“We come together to mourn a life that was, a life that might have been, but today, despite such sadness, we take the opportunity to remember the joy of Thomas.

“Because Thomas’ life, though far, far too short, was full of fun, laughter and just a little bit of mischief.”

“His script was only just being written, plans were only just being put in place before the events of last month, events that ultimately leave us here today, trying to make sense of it all and asking why, why such a gorgeous young man, with so much life left to live, could be taken from us so quickly.”

The crematorium was packed with mourners

The congregation enters the crematorium