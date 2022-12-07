Hetton councillor appeals for gesture of goodwill after families receive parking fines at Christmas fair
A councillor is appealing for parking fines which were given out during a Christmas fair to be cancelled as a gesture of goodwill.
During the Hetton Christmas Fayre, a number of people attending ended up receiving parking fines, issued by Sunderland City Council, during which there was a high demand for parking spaces.
Donna Thomas, a Hetton Town councillor and Events and Special Occasions Coordinator, urged the city council to cancel the fines, as a gesture of Christmas goodwill for families who attended the event to support the local community.
She said: “After Covid we’re aware of how tough of a time it has been for everyone and we wanted to hold the Christmas Fayre to bring the community back together. It was a really wonderful event and we did try to arrange community buses to avoid any parking issues but this wasn’t possible.
"It was unfortunate that due there not being enough spaces, people ended up receiving tickets which put a damper on what was a wonderful night.
“We are hoping to appeal to Sunderland City Council for a gesture of goodwill to the people. We fully understand the parking attendant was just doing his job, but this was a one off event and it’s not normally that busy. What we hoped would be a nice, friendly and affordable family occasion for the community has turned into a bit of a nightmare for some.”
Cllr Thomas has wrote an official letter to the council outlining her appeal.
The fayre featured market stalls, a visit from Santa Claus and the chance to see the Puffing Billy steam train.
In response, a spokesperson for Sunderland City Council, said: “The city council’s parking strategy and its services are about improving road safety, reducing congestion in the interests of all highways users, and promoting economic activity.
“The Highways Code also sets down a series of obligations for motorists when it comes to parking.
There is an appeals process for anyone who thinks a notice has been issued unfairly and the details are provided on the rear of the Penalty Charge Notice or alternatively on the council’s web site www.sunderland.gov.u k”