Hetton Town Council hosted a traditional Christmas fayre on Friday, November 25. It featured market stalls, a visit from Santa Claus and the chance to see the Puffing Billy steam train, which had been decked out for occasion.

It was an evening of fun, magic and sparkle for families across town as they took a ride on Puffing Billy and gave their Christmas lists to Santa in person.

Cllr Donna Thomas, events committee chairman said “Due to Covid restrictions for the last two years, the community has missed out on Christmas celebrations. The town council was keen to arrange a community event this year and the support from the public and their families has been great, with several hundred coming along to enjoy the fun.”

A further Christmas family fun event will also be held at Hetton Academy on Saturday, December 3 between 12pm and 4pm.

Kevin Taylor pictured with Puffing Billy at the Hetton Festive Fayre. Picture: Donna Thomas/Hetton Town Council.

