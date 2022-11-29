10 fantastic pics of celebrating fans as former Sunderland players help England to 3-0 victory over Wales
A tense first half gave way to celebration as England cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wales, booking their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.
There was double reason for Wearsiders to celebrate as former black cats players Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford played a crucial role in the victory.
The City Space and the University of Sunderland’s Student Union was packed as England fans, as well as those supporters of other nations playing at the World Cup, gathered in front of the giant screen to watch the England v Wales match.
Check out the following ten fantastic photographs as fans at the University of Sunderland celebrated England’s victory.