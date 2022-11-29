News you can trust since 1873
Pennie Cuthamarasri and Muhabbat Mirzaolimova give their pre-match prediction of an England win.

10 fantastic pics of celebrating fans as former Sunderland players help England to 3-0 victory over Wales

A tense first half gave way to celebration as England cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wales, booking their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago

There was double reason for Wearsiders to celebrate as former black cats players Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford played a crucial role in the victory.

The City Space and the University of Sunderland’s Student Union was packed as England fans, as well as those supporters of other nations playing at the World Cup, gathered in front of the giant screen to watch the England v Wales match.

Check out the following ten fantastic photographs as fans at the University of Sunderland celebrated England’s victory.

1. Even more confident

Mohammed El Asri and Ayoub Hamjan with their pre-match prediction of an England win.

Photo: Ian McClelland

2. Large crowd

Students gathered in front of the big screen as the match kicks off.

Photo: Ian McClelland

3. Engrossed

Students gathered in the City Space, engrossed in the match.

Photo: Ian McClelland

4. Tense

Fans nervously watching the action.

Photo: Ian McClelland

SunderlandWalesEnglandUniversity of SunderlandJordan Pickford