Nexus have announced a number of public engagement events set to take place ahead of the extension of the Tyne & Wear Metro to include Washington.

This week the North East mayor Kim McGuinness confirmed the project “will go ahead” after securing £900m of funding from central government, with the first trains set to run in 2033.

The proposed new Washington route. | Nexus

After nearly half-a-century of waiting, the news was generally welcomed by the new town’s residents, but a number of Echo readers did express concerns and questions over the potential environmental impacts, affect on Washington’s businesses, and where the stations will be located.

Nexus have today (June 6) confirmed nine public engagement meetings to take place throughout the month of June and start of July.

People will be able to meet members of the project team from Nexus to find out more about the project, provide feedback, and ask questions.

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “This series of engagement events will give the public a chance to find out more about the Metro to Washington project. It’s an opportunity for people to give us their views and ask us any questions.

“The format will be informal drop-in sessions, so that people can pop in and speak to us on a one to one basis. All of the feedback that we receive will be critical as we shape the project.”

Locations

The full list of Metro to Washington public engagement events are;

Tuesday 17 June: Washington Millenium Centre Concord, Millennium Centre Library, The Oval, Concord, Washington, 3:30pm-6.30pm

Wednesday 18 June: Columbia Community Association, Hillthorne Close, Washington, 3:30pm-6.30pm

Thursday 19 June: Tansey Centre, Church Street, South Hylton, Sunderland 3:30pm-6.30pm

Monday 23 June: Mickey’s Place, St Michael's Church, Manor Road, Sulgrave, 10am-12pm

Tuesday 24 June: Transform North East (Top Club), Manor Rd, Washington, 2:30pm - 5:30pm

Wednesday 25 June: Washington Library, Washington Highway, Washington, 3.30pm-6.30pm

Thursday 26 June: Heworth Metro station, Gateshead, 8.30am-12pm.

Monday 30 June: Hebburn Central, South Tyneside, 3.30-6.30pm.

Tuesday 1 July: Washington Arts Centre, Biddick Lane, Washington, 3.30pm-6.30pm.

Metro to Washington is a new 13km extension to the Tyne and Wear Metro system which forms a key part of North East Mayor Kim McGuinness’ work to transform local transport and create an integrated network spanning the region.

Using former railway alignments, including part of the Leamside Line, Metro to Washington will link existing stations at Pelaw and South Hylton via Washington. The extension includes new stations at Follingsby, Washington North and Washington South. Metro to Washington runs along the northern section of the Leamside Line – with work also underway to re-open the railway line in full in the future.

Nexus is already underway with the technical work required for the extension including technical designs, development of a land and consents strategy, environmental assessments, ground investigations, operational considerations and high-level estimates of costs and economic benefits.