“I believe it will happen now, but it’s long overdue” - the reaction of Echo reader Steve Shields to news that £900m funding has been secured for the Tyne & Wear Metro system to be expanded to now include Washington.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness made the announcement today that the 13km extension “will happen” as part of a £1.8bn Government investment in the region’s transport network.

The Tyne & Wear Metro line is to be expanded to include Washington. | Contributed.

After 45 years of waiting many Echo readers - presumably Washington residents - welcomed the news but, despite the official announcement, there was still an element of caution as to whether it will become reality.

John Osborne said: “It will be great to see but I hope they remember to add more carriages to the plans.”

Graeme Howe said: “Hopefully it comes to fruition on time. 'Til the end’ style.

Eileen Watson added: “Miracles can happen!”

Alison Hughes said: “It will be great if this does happen. Fingers crossed.”

The Metro system first opened in 1980, and was expanded in 2002 to include Sunderland, but didn’t include Washington, leaving the New Town as the fourth largest settlement in the country without a direct rail connection.

Anthony Ogden said: “Who knows if it will ever happen. I hope it does as we've been talking about it since the Metro was first extended to Sunderland.”

Bradley Adams said: “Been saying this for 10 plus years - maybe by 2050.”

Neale Anthony McGeever added: “Almost hit the 30 year mark since we were promised it.”

With the extended Metro system due to follow the old Leamside line, not everyone appears to be happy with the news.

Chris Barron said: “Be careful what you wish for as this is just going to take more people through to Newcastle and so you will see a decline in people shopping at the Galleries.”

Dee Barlow added: “Personally I hope it never gets built. I live in Barmston and back onto the old railway line.”