Harrogate Town 'frustrated and disappointed' after paperwork delays forced Sunderland AFC match behind closed doors

The game took place on Saturday, July 24 at the League Two club’s Wetherby Road stadium.

Tickets were put on sale by the club the previous Wednesday, with Sunderland fans soon buying up their entire allocation of 800.

However, with less than 24 hours to kick-off it was announced that no supporters would be allowed into the ground.

Sunderland's win at Harrogate Town was played behind closed doors

At the time the club said: “At just after 2pm on July 23, the club received a letter from North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) Safety Advisory Group (SAG), who had identified a number of issues that made them uneasy about the match going ahead with a crowd.”

However, the Echo contacted the council, who said they did not receive the relevant documents from the club until Friday morning, by which time the tickets had been sold.

Matt O’Neill of NYCC’s trading standards, said: “The risk assessment and stewarding plan the club subsequently provided on Friday (23 July) morning was unfortunately not sufficient.”

The council had said urgent matters needed to be addressed after officers attended Harrogate’s home game against to Rotherham United on Wednesday, July 21 with 429 spectators.

Now Harrogate Town AFC has said they were not aware that the risk assessment and stewarding plan had been handed to the council so late.

A club spokesperson said: “The risk assessment and stewarding plan was submitted as usual by our independent club safety officer.

“As a club we are disappointed that this was submitted so late and frustratingly have not been given a reason as to why.”

Fans were offered a refund on the tickets which cost £10 each and were able to watch the game free of charge on a stream, though many were left out of pocket and inconvenienced after making plans.

Dave Rose, vice-chair of Sunderland supporters group Red and White Army, said: “It’s always extremely disappointing for supporters when plans are changed at the last minute, especially those who have made arrangements for travel and work and so forth.

The game itself ended in a 4-0 win for Sunderland.