How every Sunderland player fared in the superb pre-season win over Harrogate Town

How every Sunderland player fared at Harrogate Town

Sunderland put in arguably their best performance of pre-season thus far as they claimed victory at Harrogate Town – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:04 pm

Lee Johnson once again shuffled his pack for the game as he welcomed back Luke O’Nien and Carl Winchester after the midweek draw at York City.

And the Black Cats were dominant throughout, racing into the lead through Elliot Embleton’s brace before Carl Winchester added a third with half-time approaching.

Ellis Taylor’s deflected cross made it four in the second half as the Wearsiders claimed a deserved win.

It was a much-improved performance from Sunderland who were lively in the final third and could have won by an even bigger margin – Ross Stewart twice denied by the home stopper in good fashion.

So how did the players perform at the EnviroVent Stadium?

Phil Smith takes a look at those who really staked their claim for involvement come August 7.

1. Anthony Patterson

Rarely tested during an excellent first-half performance from the Black Cats. Generally showed his composure with his distribution.

2. Carl Winchester

Took his goal superbly and didn’t look out of place in what is a relatively unfamiliar role. Defended well and stepped up to support the midfield when he could. Steady.

3. Tom Flanagan

By some distance the most vocal player on the pitch as he led a very inexperienced defence through the game. His best game defensively of the pre-season programme so far.

4. Callum Doyle

Another very impressive showing and he seems to be only getting better. Distribution from the back was virtually flawless and won the vast majority of his aerial duels.

