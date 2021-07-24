How every Sunderland player fared in the superb pre-season win over Harrogate Town
Sunderland put in arguably their best performance of pre-season thus far as they claimed victory at Harrogate Town – but how did their players perform?
Lee Johnson once again shuffled his pack for the game as he welcomed back Luke O’Nien and Carl Winchester after the midweek draw at York City.
And the Black Cats were dominant throughout, racing into the lead through Elliot Embleton’s brace before Carl Winchester added a third with half-time approaching.
Ellis Taylor’s deflected cross made it four in the second half as the Wearsiders claimed a deserved win.
It was a much-improved performance from Sunderland who were lively in the final third and could have won by an even bigger margin – Ross Stewart twice denied by the home stopper in good fashion.
So how did the players perform at the EnviroVent Stadium?
Phil Smith takes a look at those who really staked their claim for involvement come August 7.