Mystery Tyne & Wear lottery winner 'Mrs M' scoops £1million prize

Known only as Mrs M, the lucky winner won the million pound prize by matching five main numbers plus the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Wednesday, June 9.

The Tyne & Wear resident has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games – with interactive winners having the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mrs M, release only a few details.

Mrs M plans on buying a holiday home with her £1million Lotto prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. M for winning this fantastic prize. She has become a millionaire overnight and can look forward to many a holiday in her new home abroad.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate an average of £36million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from local charities to helping Team GB athletes win Olympic and Paralympic gold medals.

