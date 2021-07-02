Sunderland cancer patient thanks her lucky elephants after jumbo scratchcard win days after melanoma all-clear

Louise, 42, underwent surgery to remove her left eye earlier this year after being diagnosed with melanoma – but has now been told she is cancer free.

Just days after receiving the good news, she scopped a £100,000 top prize win on The National Lottery’s Lions Share Doubler Scratchcard.

Louise had popped into Morrisons at Doxford Park and bought the £2 National Lottery Scratchcard as she waited for husband Stuart to finish work.

The couple toast their win

She scratched the card in the car and to reveal three lucky elephants which landed her the top prize.

Louise developed a love of elephants during her treatment – believing they would bring her the good luck she needed to get her through one of the most difficult periods in her life.

She said: “The last six months have been incredibly difficult at times and my family and friends have been hugely supportive and rallied round. At one point, some friends suggested that elephants bring you luck.

“I felt I needed enormous amounts of luck so I started to collect them – every time I went out I would try to buy an elephant and friends would arrive at the house with elephant ornaments for me too. I now have almost 30 throughout my home!

Louise and Stuart Tate celebrate winning £100,000 on a scratchcard

“I just couldn’t quite believe it when I bought the scratchcard and I scratched three “very lucky” elephants, scooping me the top prize of £100,000.

“I actually still don’t think this amazing news has fully sunk in.”

Pharmacy assistant Louise added: “Stuart just thought I was winding him up and kept saying ‘You have got it wrong’. I kept saying, ‘No, I haven’t, you really must stop the car’.

Louise won with a Lions Share Doubler Scratchcard

“He did eventually pull over and I don’t know who was more shocked. I think we both went through every emotion, from joy, to shock to breaking down in tears. Neither of us could believe it. In fact, I don’t think it was until we called Camelot and then saw the six figure sum land in our bank account that we started to believe this really was happening and totally true!”

Louise said she now intends to treat herself to a very special gold elephant pendant and also adopt an elephant with her winnings. Paying off the mortgage and a family holiday to Florida, with the couple’s 10-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, are also high on the bucket list.

Neither Louise and Stuart, 45, a parts advisor in a garage, have any plans to give up work or move house but the couple say the win will enable them to carry out some home renovations they have always wanted to do but never been able to afford.