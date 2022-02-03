Fundraiser launched by Jack Woodley's brother, 13, for Tyson Fury inspired memorial stone

Jayden Woodley, 13 has set up a fundraiser for a memorial stone and bench in honour of his brother Jack who tragically died after suffering severe injuries in an incident near The Britannia pub, Newbottle Street, Houghton, on Saturday, October 16.

The teenager was attended to at the scene by paramedics before later passing away in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

His younger brother has now set out to raise funds for the memorial stone dedicated to Jack and his love of Tyson Fury to be placed at Newton Aycliffe cemetery.

Jack Woodley with his younger brother Jayden as children.

Jayden said: "Things have been a real struggle for me and my family since losing Jack. I wanted to do something to help my family pay for a memorial stone dedicated to Jack and his love of Tyson Fury.

“My brother learned a lot from Tyson's books in the months before he was taken. Myself and my family have had a custom designed memorial with a Tyson Fury theme to remember Jack by.”

The 13-year-old says he tried to make a bench himself but it can only stand in the cemetery for a short period of time as the bench needs to be of “cemetery standard”.

Jayden, 13 carried his brother's coffin following his tragic death.

Jayden is also hosting a walk up Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire in honour of Jack on February 20 which is the day before what would of been his 19th birthday.

Jack’s girlfriend Niamh McNulty has also launched her own fundraiser for a second memorial bench in Chester-le-Street where the pair used to live.

Jayden says his family have been quoted £7000 for the custom made bench.

He added: “My parents gave up everything to give my brother the best send off ever and also raised funds for the Great North Air Ambulance and for the staff at the ICU.

His family say Jack has always loved Tyson Fury.

"I just want to do something to help and be a part of contributing towards my big brothers memorial. I love him loads and always will. I would be so thankful if you could help me achieve my target in Jacks memory, R.I.P Jack Woodley you are the best brother ever.”

You can find more information on how to donate to the fundraiser here.

