167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Fundraiser for funeral of Sunderland woman Melissa Eastick as murder investigation continues

An online fundraiser has been set up to pay for the funeral of a woman whose death is being treated as murder.
By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST
Shortly before 7.15am on Tuesday, October 17 police received a report from the ambulance service expressing concern for a woman at an address in Stockton Terrace, Grangetown.

Police say emergency services attended but Melissa Eastick, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered injuries consistent with an assault.

Two men, aged 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Melissa Eastick.An online fundraiser has been set up for Melissa Eastick.
Anyone with information can contact police via the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20231017-0164.

The public can also provide information materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). Information can be shared anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “A number of enquiries are underway, with our officers currently treating Melissa’s death as suspicious.

Police cordoned off the Grangetown back lane, when it became the scene of a murder investigation. Sunderland Echo image.Police cordoned off the Grangetown back lane, when it became the scene of a murder investigation. Sunderland Echo image.
“While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.”

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page for Melissa has been set up with a £1,000 target. The page says: “Melissa was a loving caring soul who shall be greatly missed by all. As a family we would like to raise money towards the cost of Melissa’s funeral/memorial.”

To contribute, visit Melissa’s page on the GoFundMe website.