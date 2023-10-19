Murder investigation after woman found dead in Sunderland - two men have been arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly before 7.15am on Tuesday, October 17 police received a report from the ambulance service expressing concern for a woman at an address in Stockton Terrace, Grangetown.

Emergency services attended but the woman, Melissa Eastick, 36, had suffered injuries consistent with an assault, police say.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Melissa’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation was immediately launched to determine the full circumstances of Melissa’s death; currently being treating as suspected murder.

Two men, aged 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Melissa.

“We will continue offer support in any way that we can, and our officers are committed to getting them the answers they fully deserve.

Police cordoned off the Grangetown back lane, now the scene of a murder investigation. Sunderland Echo image.

“A number of enquiries are underway, with our officers currently treating Melissa’s death as suspicious. Those enquiries will continue throughout the week, and police will remain in the area to investigate and offer reassurance to the wider public. Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed those involved are known to each other, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Today, I am appealing for the public’s help with our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious in that area over the weekend into Monday and Tuesday, please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask people to check any recent CCTV or dashcam footage, as your information could prove the key to our investigation.”

Police cordoned off the area. Sunderland Echo image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20231017-0164.