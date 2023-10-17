News you can trust since 1873
Body discovered in the River Wear in Sunderland

A body has been recovered from the River Wear after being seen in the Monkwearmouth area.
By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At around 10am today (Tuesday) police received a report that sadly a body had been found in the River Wear near to Monkwearmouth.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene and the body has been recovered.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident and to identify the person found.”

More as we get it.

