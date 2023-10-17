Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At around 10am today (Tuesday) police received a report that sadly a body had been found in the River Wear near to Monkwearmouth.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene and the body has been recovered.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident and to identify the person found.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...