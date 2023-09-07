St Aidan's Grangetown Flower Festival

Despite being passed by thousands of people every day on the busy Ryhope Road, far fewer have been into St Aidan’s which is a beautiful example of Edwardian architecture.

Dating back to 1911, the church was built to cater for the quickly expanding population of Grangetown with funding coming from donations from the local community and across the Diocese of Durham.

Although the church has a plain redbrick exterior, the interior is stunning. The large windows make the best use of natural light, while the woodwork in the choir owes much to the influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement.

St Aidan's Church Flower Festival.

And this weekend, visitors will be able to see it in a whole new light.

The St Aidan’s Flower Festival runs from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10 and will celebrate the Northern Saints, many of whom who, under the direction or influence of St Aidan, transformed the lives of the population that would become the City of Sunderland and beyond.

Fr David Raine, of St Aidan’s parish, said: “Following the impact the Covid 19 pandemic had on all of us, we here at St Aidan’s have been developing ways to re-engage with each other across the city and parish.

"This Flower Festival is to draw together people from across our city to celebrate out heritage. During this festival we offer the gifts of God, this magnificent place filled with glorious floral arrangements, that we can all take the time to relax and enjoy the creative talents of God and people.

Flower arrangers preparing the church ahead of the festival

"Our Flower Festival was the brainchild of Mrs Lily Turnbull and Mrs Pat Frances. They have been instrumental in bringing together the extremely talented team who have created the beautiful floral arrangements expressing the gratitude we have for the missionary work of St Aidan and the Northern Saints.”

Fr Raine added: “So many people pass this church but have never been inside. Once they come in they are amazed by the size and beauty.”

There’s 15 displays in total which take you on a journey around the church and the stories of the saints.

Many have been created by members of Herrington Flower Club, working alongside members of Sunderland Floral Arts club and members of the parish.

St Aidan's Church, Ryhope Road, Grangetown

Pauline Wiper, chairperson of Herrington Flower Club, said: “We last did a Flower Festival here 10 years ago and it’s been a pleasure to be given the opportunity to demonstrate our skills here once more. It really is a lovely space.”

::St Aidan’s Flower Festival dates

Friday, September 8, 6.30pm – Preview evening and festival opening with Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman. The night includes cheese and wine and is ticketed at £5.

Saturday, September 9, 10am to 4pm – Festival opens and is free to attend. Refreshments available.

Saturday, September 9, 6.30pm – R&R will perform a concert at the church, tickets are £5.