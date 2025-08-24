A former firefighter has transformed a Ford KA into a mini fire engine and is set to drive it 1,500 miles across Europe

Johnny Smith, Business Fire Safety Manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS), is gearing up to take part in the Two Ball Bangers Rally to raise funds for charity.

The five-day trip in will see Johnny, 57, and his wife Julia, 47, set off in their mini fire engine on Tuesday (August 26) and travel through France, Germany, Austria, Budapest, Romania, before finishing in Bucharest on Monday, September 1.

Johnny purchased the Ford KA - which was designed by Sunderland’s late Chris Svensson - for £600 and hopes to raise £1,500 for the Fire Fighters Charity and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Johnny Smith with his creation. | Submitted

“We are huge Top Gear and Formula One fans so we are really excited about the challenge,” Johnny said. “You had to buy a vehicle for less than £700 and then we transformed it using six cans of red spray paint. We even bought a bell for it on e-Bay.

“We have really enjoyed doing up the car and it has been great to see people walking past the house and taking photos of the car when they see it parked outside.”

Johnny and Denise, from Lanchester, have named their creation ‘Denise’.

Johnny Smith. | Submitted

Speaking about the fundraising efforts, Johnny said: “The Fire Fighters Charity is brilliant and helped me in the past.

“It doesn’t just provide physical care; it also provides mental health services as well to members of the UK's fire services and their families.

“The rally is a great opportunity to give something back to the charity.

“We will be meeting the organisers in Saint Quentin in France at the start of the event and they will give us a series of tasks to complete along the way - but we don’t know what they are yet!”

Johnny, who will be driving while wearing fire kit on the first and last day of the rally, added: “I hope we win the best dressed car competition!”