The opening of the huge tournament saw nearly 43,000 rugby fans from around the world attend the Stadium of Light to watch the Red Roses take on the American Eagles.

Ahead of the landmark game, thousands of people lined the streets to watch a spectacular Fan Parade, with dance groups entertaining the crowds before heading over the new Keel Crossing to the stadium.

The Red Roses impressed the excited crowds, who also witnessed magnificent fireworks displays.

Take a look at the incredible opening night below.

Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off at Stadium of Light The eyes of the world were on Sunderland as it kicked off the biggest ever Women's Rugby World Cup tournament on Friday (August 22).

