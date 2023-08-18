Food charity launches free meals scheme in Sunderland to beat cost of living crisis

FoodCycle Sunderland Ashbrooke launches on Tuesday, September 19 and will welcome anyone who wants to come along for a free, three-course meal and friendly chat every Tuesday lunchtime.

The national charity welcomes anyone who might be struggling or lonely to come along to the meal, but also needs help.

The Sunderland venue is the United Reformed Church on Stockton Road. It offers food and friendship every Tuesday at 12.30pm.

FoodCycle needs more volunteers in Ashbrooke.

This is FoodCycle’s first venture on Wearside. It has others in Newcastle and Gateshead.

According to the charity: 68% of their guests say they cannot afford to buy the food they need, 92% are concerned food prices will increase further, 78% are finding it harder to meet their monthly household budget than last year, while 79% think their financial situation will get worse.

FoodCycle Sunderland Ashbrooke needs new volunteers and project leaders.

Flexible volunteer roles without a minimum time commitment are open to anyone and include food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running projects.

A wide variety of people use the service.

Serving up free weekly community meals using food that would otherwise be wasted, this is a vital service which relies on its volunteers to provide meals, as well as much-needed conversation across the UK.

The charity’s North-East regional manager, Lou Green said: “We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Project in the region, introducing FoodCycle to the Sunderland community.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit people hard across the country our service is more vital than ever. We look forward to providing a warm space, friendly chat and a nutritious meal to anyone in the community who needs it every week – no questions asked.”

The free community meals are open to all. Guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness and those who cannot afford to buy food. Guests can just turn up and take a seat.