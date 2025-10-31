After months of hard-work and over three years of campaigning by local residents, the fallen heroes of the Great War once again have a fitting tribute to their ultimate sacrifice after the official unveiling of the new Fulwell War Memorial.

A memorial has been in place off Chichester Road for nearly a century after a plaque was first put in place on June 16, 1930, honouring 106 Fulwell men who perished in World War One.

The initial plaque, which was paid for by residents and traders on Sea Road, was housed in a shelter where friends and family could sit and quietly reflect on the loss of their loved ones.

Sadly, due to acts of vandalism, the shelter was demolished in 1971.

Whilst the plaque remained, the site gradually grew into disrepair and in February 2022 the Friends of Fulwell group contacted the Sunderland Echo about plans to develop the site to give the memorial a more prominent position to reflect the ultimate sacrifice made by these men.

Speaking at the time, group member and former Royal Marine Reservist Phil Cockton said: “I have applied to become custodian of the site and would like it to be a prominent landmark in the area, similar to the one at Southwick. Rather than resting on the ground, we want the plaque to have a more prominent upright position with an information board where it can be seen.

“There are 106 men’s names on this plaque of Fulwell lads who made the ultimate sacrifice. Now the area is used as a dog toilet with lots of litter. Kids use the bench for drinking and the path has become overgrown with moss.

"While there are still some family members in the area, many people in Fulwell don’t even know it’s here and I just think that is wrong.”

Plans were submitted to Sunderland City Council for the new memorial which were approved in June last year (2024).

Today (October 31), the new memorial was officially unveiled as those who were involved in the project gathered around the redeveloped site.

One of those involved was Cllr Michael Hartnack, Chair of the Friends of Fulwell War Memorial, who said, “This project has been a real challenge. Raising money to improve public spaces is never easy, but the community has come together to support this work and many individuals and businesses have contributed a significant sum towards the overall cost to provide a much improved public space and beautiful piece of art and engineering.

“It is a fitting monument to all those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”

The new plaque - a recreation of the original design - has been set upright into a memorial stone, surrounded by marble tiles.

The new memorial was created by nationally renowned artist and sculpture Colin Wilborn, whose own father was WW 2 veteran who survived, but “lost so much by way of his comrades and his own youth”.

It was important for Friends of Fulwell War Memorial to ensure the new plaque is in place before Remembrance Sunday on November 9.

Cllr Hartnack added: “The committee is grateful for the contribution of Sunderland Council, who have worked closely with the committee and Colin Wilbourn, providing renewed stone paving and contributed towards the cost of the project through the North Area Committee.”

With the memorial plaque completed, the group have now turned their attention to developing a remembrance garden in the surrounding vicinity.