Plans have been approved

Plans to restore a Sunderland war memorial to provide a fitting tribute to fallen heroes of the past have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Fulwell War Memorial off Chichester Road, close to the Seaburn Recreation Ground.

In recent years, there have been community efforts to make improvements to the World War One memorial site and to move the plaque to a more prominent position.

Fulwell War Memorial, June 2024 (Credit: LDRS)

This included a galvanised steel feature depicting poppies in the centre of the memorial site, with the existing memorial plaque being fixed to a stone slab and mounted on a platform as part of the new sculpture.

The application also proposed the “removal of the internal hexagonal seating area” to make way for the new war memorial sculpture.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 3, 2024.

Fulwell War Memorial, June 2024 (Credit: LDRS)

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would be acceptable in terms of impacts on residential amenity and ecology.

The council decision report added: “It is considered that the removal of the seating area and the lifting of the existing war memorial from just above ground level and setting it in a larger designed memorial stone slab with galvanised poppy artwork, which would be set on a raised plinth with the hexagonal dwarf wall, would make the memorial more prominent within the landscape.

“[It would] provide a feature which would enhance the public realm and create a high-quality space and create a distinctive identity and contribute to a sense of place”.

The planning application was submitted by Michael Hartnack, Fulwell ward councillor and chair of the Friends of Fulwell War Memorial group.

Design image of how new Fulwell War Memorial sculpture in Seaburn area could look Credit: Friends of Fulwell War Memorial Group

In a letter previously sent to residents, Cllr Hartnack encouraged people to share their views on the project, which he said had been designed by renowned artist and sculptor Colin Wilbourn.

During a council consultation exercise on the application, 15 public representations were submitted in support, with some comments coming from those who have relatives included in the existing war memorial.

Cllr Hartnack has welcomed planning permission being granted and said fundraising will continue to make the restored war memorial plan a reality.

He said: “I am delighted that we have finally received planning consent for the new and exciting war memorial at Fulwell, which will be a fitting replacement for the very tired and damaged site.

Design image of how new Fulwell War Memorial sculpture in Seaburn area could look. Credit: Friends of Fulwell War Memorial group

“Our chosen design, developed through much consultation with the public, is a mix of traditional and modern materials to create an eye-catching and iconic centrepiece to commemorate the sacrifice of all those from Fulwell and the surrounding area, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom”.

Cllr Hartnack, on behalf of the Friends of Fulwell War Memorial Committee, continued: “I am most grateful to everyone who has contributed to the development of this exciting project – the committee, public, Sunderland Council and in particular, internationally renowned artist and sculptor Colin Wilbourn whose work on the memorial project, will complement the Roker and Monkwearmouth Sculpture Trail”.

Cllr Hartnack said funding for the project will “commence immediately” and further details around how to contribute “will be published in due course”.

Those behind the project added the refurbishment of the memorial and the extended memorial garden at Chichester Road, Seaburn, is expected to be around £50,000.