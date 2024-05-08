Plans submitted to Sunderland City Council for restoration project at Fulwell War Memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Fulwell War Memorial off Chichester Road, close to the Seaburn Recreation Ground.

In recent years, community fundraising has taken place in a bid to make improvements to the World War One memorial site and to move the plaque to a more prominent position.

A formal planning application submitted to council officials in recent weeks outlines final details of the restoration works.

Design image of how new Fulwell War Memorial sculpture in Seaburn area could look. Credit: Friends of Fulwell War Memorial group

This includes a galvanised steel feature depicting poppies in the centre of the memorial site, with the existing memorial plaque being fixed to a stone slab as part of the new sculpture.

Submitted designs also show the new memorial mounted on a platform and surrounded by guard rails.

The planning application has been submitted by Michael Hartnack, Fulwell ward councillor and chair of the Friends of Fulwell War Memorial group.

The planning application reads: “This application is for the enhancement of the existing war memorial located at Seaburn, Sunderland and to create a modern and respectable art piece and tranquillity garden.

Michael Hartnack.

“It represents a significant enhancement of a public space which has over time fallen into decay and little use”.

In a letter sent to residents, Cllr Hartnack encouraged people to share their views on the project, which he said had been designed by renowned artist and sculptor Colin Wilbourn.

Cllr Hartnack added: “This is an exciting project that we want everyone to get behind and support – a lasting tribute to those who provided the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom”.

In recent weeks, a council consultation exercise has been under way on the plans with around a dozen comments already submitted in support.

Existing Fulwell War Memorial site off Chichester Road, Sunderland Picture: Google Maps

Support to date has included comments from those whose relatives are included in the existing memorial.

Several comments also welcomed the community benefits of the restored war memorial, including the site “providing an important focal point for the local community, to remember and to reflect”.

One consultation comment said: “I think this would be a great addition for the local community and those wishing to pay their respects locally, rather than having to travel into the city centre to attend the cenotaph or other locations around the area”.

Another consultation comment added: “The restoration is a lovely gesture to the remembrance of the people of Fulwell who gave their lives in the Great War.

“We will remember them”.

A decision on the plans will be considered once a period of council consultation has concluded at the end of this week.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 17, 2024, for the plans.