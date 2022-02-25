The Friends of Fulwell Group are looking to generate money to raise the memorial plaque close to the Recreation Ground in Seaburn to a more prominent position which is “more befitting to the 106 men who lost their lives”.

They also want to install a new bench, flagpole and “tidy up the site which has come into disrepair”.

Group member and former Royal Marine Reservist Phil Cockton, 56, said: “I have applied to become custodian of the site and would like it to be a prominent landmark in the area similar to the one at Southwick. Rather than resting on the ground, we want the plaque to have a more prominent upright position with an information board where it can be seen.

"There are 106 men’s names on this plaque of Fulwell lads who made the ultimate sacrifice. Now the area is used a a dog toilet with lots of litter. Kids use the bench for drinking and the path has become overgrown with moss.

"While there are still some family members in the area, many people in Fulwell don’t even know it’s here and I just think that is wrong.”

Phil has a connection to the plaque which he explained dates back to its original construction as it was paid for by his Mother-in-law’s great uncle, John Tough back in 1929.

Friends of Fulwell Community Group members Phil Cockton (left) and Peter Curtis want to ensure the World War 1 memorial is restored to its former glory to provide a more fitting tribute to those who perished.

He explained: “Back then Fulwell was an independent village and wasn’t part of Sunderland Council and so villages outside the city had to raise money for their own memorials following the First World War.

"John paid £2,500 for the brass plaque to be made and erected. They also built an original shelter around the bench but that was destroyed in 1971 by a fire. It was opened in 1930 with a big ceremony.”

Fellow group member Peter Curtis added: “More needs to be done to commemorate the lives of these men and raise of the awareness of the ultimate sacrifice they made. At the moment it’s overgrown with the hedgerows and people don’t even know it’s here.”

Friends of Fulwell Community Group members Phil Cockton and Peter Curtis would like the memorial plaque to be in an upright position to ensure it is more noticeable.

The group have applied for a Community Chest Fund award from Sunderland City Council and the initiative does have the support of Chair of the North Area Committee Councillor Denny Wilson.

He said: “As part of the Raising Aspirations Project we are delighted that Friends of Fulwell are able to support a group coming together to care for Fulwell’s War Memorial. We hope to see volunteers come forward and develop a Friends of the War Memorial Group.

"It is fantastic to see this element of the project working in bringing residents together who have a passion for their local area and want to make a difference and be involved.”

The project is also looking to improve other aspects of the local community including litter picking and the planting of flowers and shrubs.

Anyone who can help ensure the memorial is returned to its former state and a more fitting tribute the men of Fulwell who perished during the Great War are asked to email Peter at [email protected]

