Gav Cogdon, a Health and Wellbeing Manager at Great Annual Savings Group in Seaham decided to take up a Guiness World Record challenge to raise as much money as possible for his chosen charity.

Gav took on the challenge of completing the most chest to floor burpees in 24 hours. The current record is 9,119 held by Ben Rowlinson. Gav powered through the challenge with support from family, friends and colleagues and managed to reach 8,923 chest to floor burpees.

Despite not beating the world record Gav is thrilled with raising £10,000 for GF Community Foundation which funds health and wellbeing programmes in County Durham and Sunderland’s most disadvantaged communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gav Cogdon with t-shirts of support

He said: “To raise 10k shows what value people have on what I have done and for that I’m proud, also to see what my friends have added to that total but even just something as simple as a message from you has went a super long way for me.

“I try to keep my emotions in control, I battled on the day with this, I pushed my body to a level I’ll never probably ever get to again which was one of the aims.

“I’ll never need to do this challenge again, it’s given me everything and more.”

Gav is grateful to all those that donated to the cause and supported him along the way.

He added: “Thank You to everyone who was part of the journey, it’s worth more to me than anything money can buy.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.