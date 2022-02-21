Seaham health and wellbeing worker raises £10,000 by completing just under 9,000 burpees in 24 hours
A Seaham health and wellbeing worker has raised £10,000 whilst taking on a Guinness World Record Challenge.
Gav Cogdon, a Health and Wellbeing Manager at Great Annual Savings Group in Seaham decided to take up a Guiness World Record challenge to raise as much money as possible for his chosen charity.
Gav took on the challenge of completing the most chest to floor burpees in 24 hours. The current record is 9,119 held by Ben Rowlinson. Gav powered through the challenge with support from family, friends and colleagues and managed to reach 8,923 chest to floor burpees.
Despite not beating the world record Gav is thrilled with raising £10,000 for GF Community Foundation which funds health and wellbeing programmes in County Durham and Sunderland’s most disadvantaged communities.
He said: “To raise 10k shows what value people have on what I have done and for that I’m proud, also to see what my friends have added to that total but even just something as simple as a message from you has went a super long way for me.
“I try to keep my emotions in control, I battled on the day with this, I pushed my body to a level I’ll never probably ever get to again which was one of the aims.
“I’ll never need to do this challenge again, it’s given me everything and more.”
Gav is grateful to all those that donated to the cause and supported him along the way.
He added: “Thank You to everyone who was part of the journey, it’s worth more to me than anything money can buy.”