Fire station cancels open event as mark of respect to Queen's death

A Sunderland fire station has cancelled its open event this weekend as a mark of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll.

By Hayley Lovely
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:03 pm
Marley Park Community Fire Station in Old Mill Road was due to host an open day for the community this Saturday offering free demonstrations and a look at life as a firefighter but have made the decision to cancel the event.

In a statement released on Facebook, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service announced: “In light of the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have taken the decision to cancel our open day at Marley Park Community Fire Station this weekend.

“We will continue to provide our emergency response and deliver home safety checks but will not be hosting any community events during this period of national mourning.

“Our flags continue to fly at half mast and the thoughts of everyone at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service remain with King Charles III and the Royal Family.”

